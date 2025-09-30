Shocking twist in D4vd case: New video shows Celeste Rivas yelling at neighbors months after she was reported missing

Celeste Rivas, who was discovered dismembered in rapper D4vd's Tesla months after being reported missing, was seen on camera yelling at her neighbors. The teen was reported missing in May 2024. Celeste Rivas, who vanished in May 2024, was discovered dead in D4vd's Tesla.(X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this month, the decaying corpse of the adolescent was found in the Hollywood Hills, wrapped in plastic, and concealed inside a Tesla that had been licensed in the name of D4vd, a renowned singer.

All we know about Celeste Rivas new video

The police timeline surrounding Celeste's disappearance has been completely upended by recently released video.

Footage dated September 8, 2024, which was originally made public by TMZ, shows a girl who was presumed to be Celeste yelling at a neighbor, blaming them of ding-dong-ditching her parents' home.

While her neighbors were enjoying music outside their apartment complex, the girl yelled at them. A man yells back at him at one point.

The neighbors were able to recognise her since they came across her missing person posters all throughout the area for months, according to TMZ.

Celeste Rivas argued with neighbors just a day after turning 14

The neighbor's boyfriend late came to her house to apologize, but her father opened the door and seemed unconcerned by the confrontation, as per the report.

Celeste's presence led the neighbors to believe that she had been securely located and was no longer missing. The date of the footage was one day after she turned 14.

The police have not disclosed if they knew Celeste had gone home when she was reported missing and when they discovered her corpse in D4vd's Tesla on September 8, 2025.

Here's what Celeste Rivas family members said on her disappearance

In the past, her family members have stated that they last saw her on May 4, 2024.

Matthew Rivas, her brother, said that she never returned after leaving the house to watch a movie with D4vd.

A number of pictures have surfaced on social media that claim to show Rivas and D4vd together since her disappearance.