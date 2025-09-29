Was Celeste Rivas dead weeks before remains found in D4vd's Tesla? Cops give bombshell update

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the missing teen whose decaying remains were found inside singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles, had probably been killed for “several weeks”. D4vd and Celeste Rivas. (D4vd on X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

Police have been investigating the 14 years old's death since her decomposing corpse was discovered on September 8 when the Romantic Homicide singer's car was taken to a tow yard in Hollywood.

Speaking to People, LAPD Capt. Scot M. Williams said, “We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered.”

“The Los Angeles County medical examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don’t know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body.”

All we know about D4vd's Tesla case

In the bizarre case, D4vd, whose official name is David Anthony Burke, has not been identified as a suspect.

As the investigation progresses, his team previously stated that the singer-songwriter, who gained worldwide recognition on TikTok, has been assisting law enforcement.

It comes after detectives searched the artist's residence in the Hollywood Hills and found “several items of evidence” — as links between the adolescent and the pop singer kept coming to light.

However, police to speak on the nature of their relationship.

“We are looking into everything,” Williams stated. “As far as their relationship, it would be premature for me to say anything.”

Link between D4vd and Rivas Hernandez

It was previously reported that D4vd was dating a teenager named "Celeste" in the years before to Rivas Hernandez's death, according to screenshots of old chats that surfaced on his Discord fan server.

Additionally, D4vd included the name "Celeste" twice in an unreleased song, and her mother pointed out that the adolescent had been seeing someone named "David."