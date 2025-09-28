D4vd's Tesla was in a ‘strategic area’; damning claim in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is not implicated in any wrongdoing in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case yet. However, the 20-year-old singer is facing intense scrutiny after the teenager's decomposed body was found in a Tesla registered to his name. The decomposing body of Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car belonging to D4vd.(AFP)

Now, fresh details about the case have emerged. NewsNation cited sources to report that a complaint was raised about D4vd's abandoned Tesla almost two weeks before Rivas's body was discovered on September 8. The 15-year-old had been missing since April 2024, when she was just 13.

Read More: D4vd could be innocent in Celeste Rivas case; activist rushes to singer's defense in Tesla case

Private investigator Steve Fischer first posted about the complaint report. He told ‘Banfield’ that neighbors had noticed the car parked in the same spot for a few days. Officials are yet to react to these claims.

Fischer further told NewsNation that some neighbors said that D4vd's Tesla was stationed at the spot for ‘over a month’.

“It had to be there quite a while,” Fischer added. The investigator added that there was no mention of the odor of a decomposing body.

‘Strategic area’

Fischer also revealed the car had been left just ‘150 feet’ from the Hollywood Hills mansion where the singer had been staying, in what he described as a secluded location. “He described the parking spot as a place where few people would walk by, and ‘as good a place to leave it as any.’”

The medical examiner's office had earlier described the dead person as a woman of unknown age with wavy black hair. "The decedent was found severely decomposed inside a vehicle," the statement said.

"She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found." A representative for the singer said he had been informed of the discovery and was fully cooperating with investigators.