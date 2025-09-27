D4vd could be innocent in Celeste Rivas case; activist rushes to singer's defense in Tesla case

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been accused in the Celeste Rivas case, and an activist claimed that the 20-year-old singer could be innocent. This comes after the 15-year-old teenager's decomposed body was found in an impounded Tesla earlier this month. The vehicle was reportedly registered to D4vd, who, as per NBC Los Angeles, is cooperating with officials. D4vd has not been accused in the Celeste Rivas Tesla case (D4vd on X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

While several conspiracy theories and speculations have surfaced on social media, activist and comedian Charleston White defended D4vd. In an interview with Say Cheese!, he said: “He didn’t do it."

White further added that authorities would have already arrested D4vd if sufficient evidence existed.

“If they find a dead body in me and your car… do you think they’d let me and you stay out?” White asked.

Officials are yet to make a definitive statement on Celeste Rivas' death. The teenager was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. She was 13 at the time. Rivas’s body “was found severely decomposed,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Meanwhile, D4vd apparently pushed the remaining dates of his US tour and multiple stops in his upcoming European tour have been removed from ticketing websites.

D4vd is popular among Gen Z, mixing indie rock, R&B, and lo-fi pop. He went viral on TikTok in 2022 with the hit “Romantic Homicide,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. He then signed with Darkroom and Interscope and released his debut EP “Petals to Thorns” and a follow-up, “The Lost Petals,” in 2023.

(With AP inputs)