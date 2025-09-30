D4vd case update: Celeste Rivas death certificate reveals if she was pregnant

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teen who was found dead in singer D4vd's Tesla earlier this month, was not pregnant, TMZ reported. Celeste Rivas' body was found in a Tesla linked to D4vd(GoFundMe)

The cause of death for 15-year-old Rivas Hernandez is “deferred” as the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner looks into the circumstances surrounding her passing, according to her death certificate, which TMZ was able to obtain.

According to the outlet, an autopsy was conducted, but the medical examiner is awaiting the findings of a toxicology report.

While there had been claims that the teen was pregnant, the death certificate stated that she was not.

Complete autopsy report awaited

Captain and Commanding Officer Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department informed TMZ that they are collaborating closely with the medical examiner to ascertain the cause of death of Hernandez.

Currently, it is unclear if the teen's death was caused by a drug overdose or foul play. Therefore, the medical examiner's complete autopsy report is essential to advancing the case.

The medical examiner's website states that Rivas Hernandez died on September 8 and that her remains were discovered in a “vehicle” at the time of her death. Her death was reported as a “homicide.”

According to TMZ, the LAPD is “not pursuing a suspect or person of interest” at this point in the inquiry.

Links between D4vd and Celeste Rivas

Hernandez, as per Los Angeles Times, had been reported missing at least three times in 2024.

Her mother stated that her daughter was seeing a man called David before the teen vanished in April 2024. She, however, had never met the man.

D4vd's friends told TMZ that the two were “romantically involved,” but they thought she was a 19-year-old USC student. They said they didn't believe she was a juvenile due to her attendance at several age-restricted events.

Hernandez possessed many phony identification documents, which may have allowed the teen access to such parties, law enforcement sources earlier told TMZ.

D4vd and Hernandez both have the same "Sshhhh" tattoo on their right index finger.