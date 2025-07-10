Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pasadena car chase: LAPD involved in two dramatic crashes; Mercedes G-Wagon stolen - Video

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 08:28 AM IST

A high-speed chase in Pasadena ended with two crashes, one involving an LAPD patrol car and a suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

On Wednesday night in Pasadena, a high-speed chase resulted in two crashes, including an LAPD patrol car and a stolen Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Wednesday night chase in Pasadena leads to collisions, investigation ongoing into causes and suspect custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Wednesday night chase in Pasadena leads to collisions, investigation ongoing into causes and suspect custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The pursuit began shortly before 7:30 p.m. as officers chased a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon believed to be stolen, according to police.

One of the LAPD vehicles crashed near the intersection of Walnut Street and Hill Avenue. Just a few blocks away, the suspect’s SUV also collided, near Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Madre Boulevard.

LAPD have yet to confirm what caused the crashes or whether the suspect was taken into custody.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Pasadena car chase: LAPD involved in two dramatic crashes; Mercedes G-Wagon stolen - Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On