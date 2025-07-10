Pasadena car chase: LAPD involved in two dramatic crashes; Mercedes G-Wagon stolen - Video
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 08:28 AM IST
A high-speed chase in Pasadena ended with two crashes, one involving an LAPD patrol car and a suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
On Wednesday night in Pasadena, a high-speed chase resulted in two crashes, including an LAPD patrol car and a stolen Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
The pursuit began shortly before 7:30 p.m. as officers chased a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon believed to be stolen, according to police.
One of the LAPD vehicles crashed near the intersection of Walnut Street and Hill Avenue. Just a few blocks away, the suspect’s SUV also collided, near Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Madre Boulevard.
LAPD have yet to confirm what caused the crashes or whether the suspect was taken into custody.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
