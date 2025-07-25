AIFF rejects Xavi Hernandez after Barcelona legend applies for Indian football head coach role: Report

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) are in the lookout for a new head coach, and were surprosed when they saw Xavi Hernandez’s name in the long list of interested candidates. According to a TOI report, Xavi’s name was there alongwith the likes of ex-India head coach Stephen Constantine, former Liverpool player Harry Kewell, India’s Khalid Jamil etc. Xavi Hernandez reportedly applied for the Indian head coach job.(AFP)

According to the report, Xavi sent the application from his own email id. But unlike other shortlisted applications, his contact number column was empty.

AIFF’s national team director Subrata Paul informed TOI, “It’s correct that Xavi’s name was there. The application was emailed to the AIFF.”

Xavi rejected by the AIFF

But Xavi’a application has reportedly already been rejected due to the high financial cost. A member of the technical committee told TOI, “Even if Xavi was genuinely interested in Indian football and could be convinced to take up the job, we would need a lot of money.”

In the past, Xavi had revealed in an interview that he does follow Indian football due to the presence of many Spanish coaches in the Asian country.

As Barcelona head coach, he led them to the 2023 Supercopa de Espana and the 2022-23 La Liga tile. A football legend, he was known for his passing and vision. He spend most of his playing career at Barcelona, and is also a La Masia product.

He played 767 official matches for the Spanish club, and is famous for the midfield combination with Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. With Barcelona, he won five la Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and three Champions League titles, which also consisted of two continental trebles in 2008-09 and 2014-15. He left Barcelona in 2015 for Al Asadd, where he also won four trophies before retiring in 2019. With Spain, he won the UEFA Euro in 2008 and 2013, and also the 2010 FIFA World Cup.