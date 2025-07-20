Lionel Messi compared to ‘Michael Jordan, Rafael Nadal’ as Argentine continues sensational MLS form

Lionel Messi was in sensational form as usual, bagging a brace during Inter Miami’s 5-1 win vs NY Red Bulls in their MLS fixture, on Saturday. The Argentine scored twice in the second-half and showcased his brilliance once again. He also got two assists in the match, and was hailed by head coach Javier Mascherano. Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking after the match, Mascherano said, “I was with him for eight years at Barcelona, with the national team, at airports, hotels - especially in places he hasn’t visited often, people go crazy.”

“He generates all of this. I think the admiration is total, but it’s not just because of the kind of footballer he is. I think he’s a role model, someone who transcends the sport. Any sports fan feels admiration for athletes like Messi, Michael Jordan, Rafael Nadal — people who have made history in their sport. We are very privileged to witness this up close.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Telasco Segovia, who also scored in the match for Miami, said, “I’m happy for the goals - even more for the win. We want to win everything: MLS, Leagues Cup. We’ll fight for both. We have the greatest player in history on our side, and with him, anything is possible.”

Mascherano is also frustrated by Messi and Jordi Alba’s call-up to the MLS All-Star game. He said, “This was a difficult period with all the travel and little rest - the match against Cincinnati reflected our fatigue. Now we have a long week, and we’ll use it to let the guys who are most tired get some rest.”

“If you want to be competitive, you have to be very solid defensively. We've been okay, but we need to improve,” he further added.

The match also saw Alba score a goal in the first-half. Meanwhile, Alexander Hack scored the solitary goal for Red Bulls.