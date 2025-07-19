Mascherano slams Lionel Messi's MLS All-Star selection, Inter Miami head coach puts huge workload in the spotlight

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba’s inclusion in the upcoming 2025 MLS All-Star match has been slammed by Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, who feels that the players should be resting as its an ongoing regular season. Only two Inter Miami players have been chosen for the match, which is scheduled for July 23 against the best of Liga MX, and the fixture will take place in Austin. Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF reacts after the team's defeat in the MLS match against FC Cincinnati.(Getty Images via AFP)

Meanwhile, Alba will also be taking part in the Skills Challenge event, which is a day prior to the match.

Javier Mascherano slams Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba inclusion

Speaking go reporters, Mascherano said, “The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision.”

“I know how important the All Star [Game] is, and as far as I know there is no decision from the club, everything is as normal.”

Mascherano also rued goalkeeper Oscar Ustari’s knock in their midweek match vs FC Cincinnati, which forced him off the pitch. “Regarding injuries, I'm not a specialist. It clearly worries me because, in the end, the team has been suffering from a lot of muscle injuries all season,” he said.

“The intensity of the games we've played, especially in the last month and a half, has been very, very high. But, well, we also clearly have to find some explanation, improve, and try to avoid it because obviously the team is gradually deteriorating with injuries.

“Ustari suffered an injury, but I do not know the extent of the timeline. He will not play tomorrow, the goalkeeper will be Rocco [Rios Novo],” he added.

Miami are set to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, which is also their third match in seven days. They were also recently in action at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they lost to PSG in the Round of 16.