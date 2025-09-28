Charlie Kirk shooting row: Why Erika Kirk's old music video is trending

Erika Kirk has been in focus since taking over Turning Point USA as the CEO, following husband Charlie Kirk's assassination. Now, an old music video starring the former Miss Arizona has resurfaced. Erika Kirk featured in the video by Canadian country music group Emerson Drive. (X/@ScottOliverX, X/@BiblicalBeauty)

The 2012 video was for the song She's My Kind of Crazy, by Canadian country music group, Emerson Drive. Several X users began to pick out aspects of the video which they linked to Charlie Kirk's death. For starters, Erika, in the clip, ziplines past a billboard where “9:10” is visible, and Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 (9/10) when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

Further, a profile going by Erika Frantzve – Erika Kirk's maiden name – left a comment on the video saying “What a blast Tyler and I had shooting this video with you guys! We are so grateful to have been a part of this incredible video. You all are amazing and so down to earth. We are honored to have had this opportunity. Love you guys!!” Several X users have pointed to the fact that the person arrested and charged with murder in Kirk's killing is also named Tyler. Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, could face the death penalty if found guilty.

These small connections were enough to fuel conspiracy theories online. One person commented “You saw Erika Kirk in this music video? With 'Tyler' and the numbers 9:10 and 10:10 behind her 13 YEARS ago?”

Another said, “Music video Erika was featured 13 years ago…Wake up.” Yet another person remarked, “The Snakes Eyes stuff was really weird but this is nuts.”

What is the Snake Eyes link to Charlie Kirk

There are several wild theories doing the rounds around Charlie Kirk's death, and many of them – like the one of Erika's music video – remain unsubstantiated. However, that has not quelled chatter around the topic.

Many X users, had recently, found similarities between the 1998 Nicolas Cage movie Snake Eyes, and Kirk's assassination. The primary links between the film and the real-life assassination, as pointed out by the users, was that the target's name in the Brian de Palma movie was Charles Kirkland. The boxer who took the fall when the shot was fired in the film was named Lincoln Tyler. The closeness to Charlie Kirk's and his shooting suspect Tyler Robinson's names was enough to spark theories.