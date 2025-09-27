Erika Kirk's complete journey: From Miss Arizona and Miss USA to TPUSA CEO

Erika Kirk, 36, has stepped into national attention following the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA. Within days of his death, she took on a leadership role at the organization, continuing the work he had led. Erika Kirk appeared briefly on Bravo’s Summer House in 2019, though she later turned down more television opportunities(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Raised in metro Phoenix in a Catholic household, Erika first entered the spotlight in 2012 when she won the Miss Arizona USA title. She went on to compete in Miss USA that same year, a pageant then co-owned by Donald Trump through the Miss Universe Organization. The experience linked her early on to Trump, who would later become a central figure in her political circle.

Erika appeared briefly on Bravo’s Summer House

Beyond pageantry, Erika appeared briefly on Bravo’s Summer House in 2019, though she later turned down more television opportunities. She focused instead on faith-centered projects, earning a master’s degree from Christian Liberty University and launching ventures such as the Proclaim Christian streetwear line, the BIBLEin365 initiative, and the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You. Each effort tied back to her emphasis on biblical leadership and philanthropy.

Erika and Charlie met in 2018

Erika and Charlie met in 2018 through Turning Point USA after an initial contact on Instagram. The duo went on their first date in New York City in September 2018, accoring to ABC news.

Their relationship quickly grew from a professional exchange into a romance, leading to their marriage on May 8, 2021. The couple went on to have two children while remaining active in the public and political sphere.

Charlie Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University. Erika immediately vowed to continue his mission. “The movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen,” she said in a statement.

By September 21, she was named CEO and chair of the board at Turning Point USA, a transition the group said had been planned by her late husband. Federal officials honored Charlie as a national hero, with Vice President JD Vance helping escort his casket to Arizona, where Erika was seen mourning alongside political leaders.