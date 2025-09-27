Charlie Kirk's scathing political attack on Taylor Swift resurfaces after his assassination; ‘Your career has never…’

Charlie Kirk's assassination sent shockwaves across the US, with pop star Taylor Swift getting embroiled in the controversy. Charlie Kirk's assassination reignited discussions around his insults towards Taylor Swift.(AP)

While the passing of political activist Kirk caused division among people, many of his disparaging remarks regarding Swift have resurfaced. His disparaging tweet on Swift's political views has suddenly reappeared after his assassination.

Kirk attacked Swift in a scathing post a few years ago, in 2018, and also ridiculed her profession.

“Hey @taylorswift13. You just endorsed a Democrat in the Tennessee senate race with a ridiculous statement saying Marsha Blackburn, a woman, is against women…” the post read.

“You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. Your career has never recovered since Kanye ended it,” it added.

Charlie Kirk faced backlash from Swifties

Reacting to his post, one Swiftie wrote: “Did you read her post? She backed up her statement with facts. Based on her voting record, she IS voting against women. And you trying to tell a woman her opinion or how she should vote is exactly how we got here. Only weak and insecure men are threatened by strong women.”

“Politics aside KANYE ENDED @taylorswift13!? Do you know nothing about the music vertical at all? Taylor has been #1 for a decade now,” another commented.

Also Read: Erika Kirk makes major announcement on ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, promises his unseen speeches and interviews release

Here's what Swift said about Marsha Blackburn

For the unversed, Swift publicly denounced Marsha Blackburn's 2018 Senate race and backed her rival, causing a stir.

During the 2020 Miss Americana documentary, Swift discussed the reasons behind her choice to lambast Marsha Blackburn.

“She gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee, and she’s Trump in a wig…She represents no female interests,” the singer stated. According to Swift, she prevailed because she was a woman seeking to be the kind of woman men want in a “horrendous1950s world.”

The wealthy pop artist also took issue with Marsha Blackburn's 2013 vote against the Violence Against Women Act's modification and her aversion to same-sex marriage.

“It’s really basic human rights, and it’s right and wrong at this point, and I can’t see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values…” she said.

Swift has not responded to Charlie Kirk's tweet despite the fact that the political activist had made several insulting comments about her.