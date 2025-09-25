Erika Kirk's chilling reaction to ‘witches curse’ placed on husband Charlie revealed: ‘She was genuinely…’

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's grieving widow, was apparently taken aback by a news report that said witches were paid to curse her husband only days before his assassination. Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, got emotional during a memorial service at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

On her radio program, commentator Megyn Kelly disclosed the emotional wife's response.

Days before Kirk's tragic death, Jezebel released an article in which staff writers claimed to have employed self-proclaimed witches on Etsy to curse the organizer.

According to the website, it purchased a "Powerful Hex Spell" and a “Make Everyone Hate Him” curse.

One witch delivered a burned picture of Kirk's face as evidence that they performed the curse. “To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life's greatest joy,” the article said.

After the shooting , a note denouncing the violence was added, stating that they only wanted the article to be amusing. Following the backlash, the story and note were removed from the site.

Here's what Megyn Kelly said about Erika Kirk

Kelly stated on her Tuesday's episode that Charlie Kirk and Erika were informed of these curses, and Erika in particular was “genuinely rattled” by the news.

“She knew Christian teaching on the subject, she loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had culled up.”

Erika then invited a friend to visit and offer prayers for the family the evening before Charlie was murdered.

During Charlie Kirk's memorial service, Erika acknowledged that she had forgiven her husband's killer in a stirring statement delivered in front of almost 100,000 people.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And is what Charlie would do,” she stated.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody and charged with Kirk's murder. The later CEO of Turning Point USA was a close associate of President Trump.

According to court filings, Robinson allegedly texted, "I've had enough of his hatred," after the shooting.