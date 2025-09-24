Trump’s MAGA moment at UN

US President Donald Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly was billed to be an exposition of how America under him saw the world. He offered that, and more, in a 56-minute-long tirade that saw him rage against the UN itself, Europe, Russia, China, India, climate scientists, environmentalists,and immigration, among others, while repeating his claim that he stopped multiple wars (which is supposed to be the UN’s remit) and deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for this. PREMIUM The US backed the ideas of open democracy, free trade, and collective responsibility for the world’s security and future, which formed an influential pole in the post-World War II world, against totalitarian agendas. Trump 2.0 seems to be abandoning these values. (Getty Images via AFP)

Welcome to the MAGA (Make America Great Again) view of the world, one that raises disturbing questions about a global future where Washington can’t be expected to be a responsible leader in addressing multiple challenges — the climate crisis, inter-State conflicts, and imbalances in global development in particular — confronting the world. Expectedly, Trump’s speech mentioned the UN’s irrelevance — and then, again expectedly, promised the global body that the US was completely behind it. The MAGA worldview underlining Trump 2.0 trusts the US to achieve greatness by embracing the conservative values of a previous age. It has soaked in the spirit of the violent American conquests of the 19th century but has forgotten that the US’s prosperity is built on the blood and sweat of immigrants. It values manufacturing but fails to recognise the factors that once made US manufacturing competitive. It celebrates technology but is comfortable turning its back on science. It is worried about immigration but refuses to admit that it is as much a fallout of the West’s colonial project that devastated Asia and Africa. Trump’s apocalyptic warning to Europe that “your countries are going to hell” because of “the failed experiment of open borders” reveals a stunning disregard for the historical and economic factors that underpin immigration out of Asia and Africa. The blood-and-soil nationalism that birthed wars and autocratic regimes in the last century has already started shaping US policies and political discourse. Then there is his attack on the climate crisis, which he termed “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world”, as unscientific. Evidence is clear that the world must fight together and survive the climate crisis, or each country embraces doom on its own.

The US backed the ideas of open democracy, free trade, and collective responsibility for the world’s security and future, which formed an influential pole in the post-World War II world, against totalitarian agendas. Trump 2.0 seems to be abandoning these values. An alternative global alliance of autocracies can hardly hold the flag for a free world. Trump’s UN address is a message that the old order is on its way out.

Climate Crisis Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less

All Access.

One Subscription. Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines

to 100 year archives. E-Paper Full Archives Full Access to

HT App & Website Games Already subscribed? Login