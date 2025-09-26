Tyler Robinson ‘made contact’ with police after shooting Charlie Kirk; chilling details emerge

Tyler Robinson's attempt to retrieve the gun, which he allegedly used to shoot Charlie Kirk, was thwarted by an encounter with a police office, Fox News reported. Tyler Robinson reportedly encountered the cop around 6:30 pm on September 10.(X/@sizzle_sarah)

Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested and charged with the murder of the Turning Point USA founder. Kirk, 31, was attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, when he was fatally shot, and succumbed to his injuries later.

Meanwhile, two law enforcement officials told the publication that Robinson ‘made contact’ with a police officer near where investigators had recovered the alleged murder weapon, which they said was wrapped in a towel, and kept in the woods at the edge of the campus.

Details of Tyler Robinson's encounter with cop

Robinson reportedly encountered the cop around 6:30 pm on September 10, six hours after Kirk had been hit by a sniper bullet. Authorities had put the campus on lockdown, and the officer was guarding the perimeter.

As per Fox News, the encounter appeared to have thrown a wrench in Robinson's plans of recovering the Mauser .30-06 rifle, which prosecutors allege is the gun that was used to kill Kirk.

Text message excerpts from exchanges between Robinson and roommate Lance Twiggs, as released by prosecutors, also show that Robinson wanted to retrieve the rifle before he returned home.

“Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.,” he said in one of the messages.

“I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its (sic) quiet, almost enough to get out, but there's (sic) one vehicle lingering.,” he also told Twiggs. Robinson further added, “There is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it.”

“I'm wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle... I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpas (sic) rifle,” he wrote eventually. Robinson turned himself in to the authorities 33 hours after Kirk was slain.