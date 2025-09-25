Charlie Kirk's face to appear on US currency with six-word message? Here's all we know

House Republicans are pushing new legislation that would honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk on almost half a million silver dollar coins, which may have his face on US money. House Republicans plan legislation to honor late conservative activist Charlie Kirk with 400,000 silver dollar coins featuring his likeness.(AP)

Later this week, Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz, and Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, are scheduled to file a measure seeking that the US Treasury produce 400,000 silver dollar coins with the name and face of the founder of Turning Point USA.

House Republicans suggest message for Charlie Kirk coins

The Republican legislators want the coin to have Kirk's visage emblazoned on one side and the words “well done, good and faithful servant” written on the other.

Kirk's entire name, “Charles James Kirk,” the year 2026, and the complete name and motto of the United States would also be engraved on the coins.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Hamadeh said that Congress has approved commemorative coins since 1892 to commemorate and honor historic American patriots. Referring to Kirk as a “American treasure”, he said that Kirk selflessly gave up his time, money, and energy to preserve the US for future generations. “Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life.”

Pfluger opens up about ‘fitting honor’ to Kirk

Pfluger called Kirk a “conservative titan” and asserted that he should be honored among the US finest leaders and prominent figures.

“This commemorative coin will make Charlie the youngest American ever immortalized on legal U.S. currency, a fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic,” he told Newsweek.

The proposal from Hamadeh and Pfluger is the most recent in a long line of resolutions and measures introduced by Republicans after Kirk was killed on September 10.

The 31-year-old Trump supporter was shot and killed while presiding over a debate at a college in Utah. The 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been taken into custody and charged over his killing.

Robinson reportedly used a single shot fired from a neighboring rooftop to gun down Kirk.

Meanwhile, senators from Oklahoma presented a law after Kirk's passing mandating that all state universities install and preserve monuments in his honor.