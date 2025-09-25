Arkansas sisters charged for vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial seek $18,000 on GoFundMe; ‘Please help my…’

Two sisters from Arkansas who were fired from their jobs after being captured on tape defacing a Charlie Kirk's memorial are pleading for money. On September 10, Kirk, a father of two little ones, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. Kaylee (R) and Kerri Rollo (L), arrested for defacing a Charlie Kirk memorial(Benton County Sherriff's Office)

Earlier this month, Kerri, 23, and Kaylee Rollo, 22, were apprehended for allegedly damaging a Kirk memorial of candles and posters for Kirk on the steps of the Benton County Courthouse. Last week, they created a GoFundMe page to raise $18,000 for court bills.

Kerri, 23, and Kaylee Rollo, 22, GoFundMe page.

Here's what Kaylee and Kerri said

Kaylee complained in the GoFundMe that their First Amendment rights were being infringed upon, saying, “My sibling and I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job.”

“Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country,” she added.

Kaylee and her sister were seen on camera crashing the candles over and tearing up placards honoring Kirk, which went viral online, suggesting that they could be the one violating free speech rights.

In the video, Kerri, who prefers the pronouns they, says, “F–k Charlie Kirk,” before showing two middle fingers at the camera.

Before going away with her sister, Kerri went on to say that “Charlie Kirk died as he lived, promoting violence.”

However, the sisters were taken into custody on September 17 after law authorities discovered the video.

Kaylee's boyfriend dumped her after arrest

According to the Daily Mail, Kaylee's boyfriend left her and urged her to move out after they were detained, while Kerri lost her job at a restaurant in Arkansas.

The mother of Kaylee's ex, Lacy Christian, told Daily Mail, Kaylee has resided with them for more than a year, adding that “I have never once cut her down or not allowed her to have the beliefs that she has.”

She further added that she will never let someone who lives in her house celebrate a murder. “I will never allow someone to live in my home who is OK with destroying a memorial for someone else,” she added.

The sisters have raised about $15,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, which they claim will be used for “LEGAL COUNSEL AND COURT FEES.”

Both sisters were released on bail totaling $22,500 after being charged with first-degree criminal mischief.