Joshua Jahn details: 5 shocking things we know about Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect

Joshua Jahn was identified as 29-year-old shooter who died from self-inflicted wounds after shooting three detainees at a Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday morning. At least two out of the three were killed in the tragic shooting. The third victim's condition is said to be critical, according to DHS. Joshua Jahn's brother claimed that his he had never expressed any opposition to the federal immigration enforcement agency to his family and was not particularly engaged in politics.(X@real_defender)

Jahn stared firing “indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot,” from a nearby attorney office's roof, officials said in a statement. They referred to him as a “sniper.”

Joshua Jahn: Five facts about Dallas shooting suspect

Joshua Jahn criminal record: Joshua Jahn was charged in 2016 with a felony in Texas for distributing marijuana in excess of ¼ ounce but less than 5 pounds. According to the documents, he entered a guilty plea.

A registered independent: He was an independent registered voter who cast his final ballot in November 2024, as per records.

Resident of Oklahoma and Texas: Records show that Jahn formerly lived in Texas, but most recently he was linked to an address in Oklahoma. He was born in Texas, the documents show.

6 feet tall: According to state criminal records, Jahn is a 6-foot-tall, 210-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Parents live in Collin County city: According to records, his parents reside in Fairview, a city in Collin County, Fox News reported. Fairview police officials are assisting in the investigation, Dallas police said.

Joshua Jahn brother says his brother wasn't politically interested

Joshua Jahn's brother claimed that his he had never expressed any opposition to the federal immigration enforcement agency to his family and was not particularly engaged in politics.

“He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew,” Noah Jahn told NBC News.

Without offering much detail, Noah called his sibling “unique.” However, he claimed that Joshua was not someone he would have ever imagined taking part in a shooting with political motivations. He went on to claim that his later brother was not interested in politics on either side.

The Jahn siblings participated in Boy Scouts in Allen, Texas, where they were raised. His brother, according to Noah, was trained in coding but was presently unemployed and intended to move into his parents' Oklahoma home.

According to Noah Jahn, Joshua knew how to used the gun that belonged to his parents.

He, however, said that there's no doubt that his brother “was not a marksman.” It would be impossible for him to produce any shots like that, he added.

Nothing appeared unusual, according to Noah, who said he last encountered his brother at his parent's house two weeks ago.