Joshua Jahn social media: Alleged Facebook and X posts linked to Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect emerge

Joshua Jahn has been identified as the gunman who opened fire at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Wednesday evening, leaving one person dead and two others injured, according to Fox News. The 29-year-old suspect was later found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A law enforcement agent walks near a vehicle with a sign posted on the side near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.(AP)

Unverified social media profiles surface

Alleged social media profiles linked to Joshua Jahn have surfaced online following the incident.

Trump ally and political commentator Laura Loomer shared screenshots on X (formerly Twitter) from a now-deleted Facebook profile she claims belonged to Jahn.

Loomer, claimed, "Joshua Jahn's profile picture from his now-wiped Facebook page per the background check results reveals ANTIFA and communist imagery. The profile photo is of an armed communist with the hammer and sickle."

The profile also indicated that the user was born in April 1996, matching the reported age of the suspect.

Additional screenshots from an X account allegedly linked to Jahn show posts joking about political figures and commenting on immigration. Other unverified claims circulating online suggest that Jahn was a gamer active on Discord and had recently lost his job at Walmart.

None of these claims have been independently verified by HT.com, and law enforcement has not officially confirmed the authenticity of the social media accounts.

Incident believed to be targeted incident

At a press conference on Wednesday, Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Dallas Field Office, stated that authorities are investigating the shooting as a "targeted incident."

“I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence,” he said. “Early evidence that we’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”

FBI director Kash Patel posted a photo of unspent bullet casings recovered from the scene. One casing bore the handwritten message “ANTI-ICE.”