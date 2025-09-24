Joshua Jahn details: Did Dallas ICE shooting suspect use 8mm Mauser rifle? Photo surfaces

Joshua Jahn was identified as the shooting suspect who killed two detainees at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday, The Daily Mail and Fox News reported, citing law enforcement sources. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials confirmed. While officials are yet to confirm the suspect's identity, FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of the unspent bullet casings found at the scene. One of them had an ‘ANTI-ICE’ message. FBI shared a photo of the bullet casings Joshua Jahn used(X/Kash Patel)

Reacting to Patel's post, several social media users speculated that Jahn used an 8mm Mauser rifle cartridge for the attack. HT.com cannot verify the details at the moment.

“If the picture circulating of the expired terr0rist is legit (not posting it). It looks like the weapon was a Kar 98 in 8mm Mauser w/ no scope. Could explain why he was hitting detainees,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Posting a photo of the casings, Patel said that the ‘investigation is ongoing’.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice,” he added.

The FBI said during the news conference that it was investigating the shooting as “an act of targeted violence.”

This comes after officers responded to a call to assist an officer on North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 AM Wednesday and determined that someone opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathen E Maner said.

Parkland Hospital received two patients from the shooting, hospital spokesperson April Foran told the Associated Press. She did not have any details about their conditions.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)