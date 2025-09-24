Joshua Jahn motive: Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect left messages on ammo; shocking details out

Joshua Jahn has been identified as the suspect who shot multiple people at a Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported, citing sources. While law enforcement has not officially identified the suspect, it was revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement gather at a staging area close to a US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office after a reported shooting(AP)

Speaking about the possible motive behind the shooting, the FBI noted that the ammo used by the shooter had anti-ICE messages written on them. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acknowledged a troubling rise in violence directed at ICE personnel.

Read More: 'Suspected sniper may have fired from nearby rooftop': First details surface about Dallas ICE facility shooter

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN that the victims 'could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees."

“At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Officials confirmed that the suspect left several ‘anti-ICE’ messages where he died.

Noem, meanwhile, tweeted about the possible motive.

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Noem wrote on X. “While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.”

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan echoed that the assailant’s motive remains uncertain. “We’ve seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time we’ve seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

Vice President JD Vance weighed in as well, connecting the tragedy to what he described as a broader wave of hostility toward immigration enforcement. “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” he posted on X.