'Suspected sniper may have fired from nearby rooftop': First details surface about Dallas ICE facility shooter

A mass shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning left multiple people injured. Police cars and ambulances stand outside a ICE facility where a shooting took place in Dallas, Texas, U.S. September 24, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a handout traffic camera video.(via REUTERS)

According to CNN, at least two of the victims were detainees. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No ICE officers were reportedly hurt in the shooting.

“Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound,” Noem wrote on X. "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

Shooter may have fired from nearby rooftop

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said authorities are investigating whether the shooter, believed to be a sniper, opened fire from a nearby rooftop, Telegraph reported.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded around 6:40 a.m. to an “assist officer” call in the 8100 block of North Stemmons Freeway.

“The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building,” police said in a statement on X.

Third attack

Wednesday's attack was at least the third time this year that an ICE facility in Texas has come under gunfire, according to CNN.

“We’ve seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time that we’ve seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility,” McLaughlin told Fox News.

Ted Cruz issues statement

Sen. Ted Cruz said he “closely monitoring the situation at the ICE Detention Facility in Dallas.”

“We are praying for the swift recovery of those injured, and we are deeply grateful to the brave first responders who rushed to the scene,” the Texas senator wrote in post on X.