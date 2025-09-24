Tyler Robinson update: When is Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's next court appearance?

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in the shooting of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk, was charged with seven counts in his first court appearance on September 16. Robinson pnly confirmed his identity as he appeared before Utah's 4th District Court Judge, Tony Graf. Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, appears by camera before 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.(via REUTERS)

As prosecutors pursue death penalty for Tyler Robinson, it marks the start of a potentially long pre-trial proceedings, followed by a trial, if the case reaches that stage. Robinson was arraigned as he appeared in court on September 16. He only confirmed his name and did not enter a plea, and is currently being held without bail.

When is Tyler Robinson's next hearing?

Tyler Robinson is set to appear in court again for his waiver appearance on September 29, at 12 p.m. ET (10 a.m. local time in Utah). Waiver of appearance involves the defendant waiving the right to be physically present for certain procedural matters. It will not involve entering a plea.

What Are The Charges Against Robinson?

Tyler Robinson has been charged with seven felony counts: aggravated murder; felony discharge of a firearm; violent offense in the presence of a child; two counts of obstruction of justice; and two counts of witness tampering.

He is being held without the possibility of bail at the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah. He has been castigated to the Special Housing Unit and is required to wear a suicide prevention smock at all times.

Does Tyler Robinson Have An Attorney?

As of now, Tyler Robinson does not have an attorney to represent him as he faces the possibility of a death penalty. In his first court appearance, Judge Graf declared him indigent - meaning, he is not able to afford an attorney.

Judge Graf approved Tyler Robinson for legal aid after reviewing his Affidavit of Indigency, showing his income is low enough—or legal costs high enough—to qualify, though the details remain private. At arrest on September 11, he was in the third year of an electrical apprenticeship near Washington, Utah.

Thus, a public defender will be appointed to argue on his behalf.