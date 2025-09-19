Lance Twiggs was an addict, used drugs; disturbing details on Tyler Robinson's roommate emerge

Tyler Robinson's roommate, identified as Lance Twiggs, had a troubled past marked by substance abuse, gaming addiction, and conflict over gender identity, according to a family member who spoke with Fox News Digital. Triggs alleged relationship with Robinson, who fatally shot Charlie Kirk, has become a topic of discussion over the past week. Tyler Robinson's roommate, Lance Twiggs, had a troubled past(X)

The relative told Fox Digital that Twiggs was forced out of his parents’ home at 18 after ongoing disputes with his father.

“His father thought he wasn’t being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out,” she said. Twiggs then stayed with his grandparents until he finished high school.

Despite struggles, Twiggs managed to secure housing in a St George, Utah, townhome, where he paid rent alongside other college students. Those roommates eventually moved out, and Robinson moved in last year. The relative claimed the two were also romantically involved.

Although Twiggs presented himself as stable, the family member described his ongoing issues: “He was using drugs and alcohol, addicted to gaming, and struggling with gender identity. The real reason he was acting out was the substance abuse.”

Twiggs has not been charged in connection with the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was speaking at an outdoor event.

Tyler Robinson feared being shot

Robinson was afraid of being shot by police and eventually agreed to surrender only if it was done peacefully, a sheriff involved with taking him into custody said Wednesday.

“He didn’t want a big SWAT team at his parent’s house or his apartment,” said the sheriff, who was only involved with the surrender and not the broader investigation. “He was truly fearful about being shot by law enforcement.”

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged the 22-year-old with capital murder and announced they will seek the death penalty while revealing a series of incriminating messages and DNA evidence that they say connect Robinson to the killing of Kirk.

(With AP inputs)