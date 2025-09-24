‘Send a check’, Theo Von savagely blasts DHS for featuring him in ‘banger’ deportation video, here's what happened next

Theo Von, comedian and presenter of the well-known podcast "This Past Weekend," raised objection to the Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security that includes a clip of him stating, “Heard you got deported, dude — bye,” to highlight the agency's deportation statistics. Theo Von's criticism of DHS was unexpected due to his cordial relationship with President Donald Trump and other key members of his administration.(AP)

DHS posted a 31-second video clip on X on Tuesday with the phrase “Bye.” Following Von's remark, it presents the assertion that 2 million illegal aliens had been deported within the first 250 days of President Trump's second term. Additionally, it shows Trump stating, “They simply stopped coming. They're not coming anymore,” and the screen ends with the message “LEAVE NOW” over an aircraft taking off.

Later, the 45-year-old Von posted the DHS video with his over 1.6 million X followers. Moreover, the odd clip also has the face-to-camera shot of Von, inaccurate deportation numbers, parts of President Donald Trump's speech at the UN this week, and what looks to be footage of immigration officials conducting an arrest.

Taking to X, Von wrote, “Yooo DHS, I didn't approve to be used in this.”

The comedian went on to say, “I know you know my address so send a check.”

Asking DHS to remove the video, Von said, “And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are a lot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!” His post received 21.6 million views.

A look at Theo Von and Trump tiesas DHS removes clip

Von's criticism of DHS was unexpected due to his cordial relationship with President Donald Trump and other key members of his administration.

Trump said that his youngest son Barron encouraged him to go on Von's podcast in August 2024, during the height of the presidential campaign.

The White House sent Von on Trump's first official international trip in May to speak at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base before Trump spoke to the military. Vice President Vance also made an almost hour-and-a-half appearance on Von's podcast in June.

DHS has not issued any statement on Von's remarks. However, it has removed deleted the post featuring him.