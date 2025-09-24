Tyler Robinson's ‘controlling’ nature, ‘daddy issues’ highlighted by expert: 'Only thing he's worried about is…'

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, showed no regret after murdering the Turning Point USA founder, but was afraid of what his father’s reaction to his crime would be. Decoding the last exchange between Robinson and his roommate Lance Twiggs, body language expert Dr Lillian Glass told Daily Mail that the alleged killer was a "remorseless coward with serious daddy issues.” Tyler Robinson's ‘controlling’ nature, ‘daddy issues’ highlighted by expert (Photo by Utah Governor's Office / AFP)

After the shooting, Robinson reportedly hid the Mauser 98 rifle and messaged Twiggs. He expressed concerns over how his father would react, but did not seem worried about being arrested.

"He certainly has revealed himself. He shows he was concerned more about his father's reaction to losing the gun than taking someone's life. His biggest fear is his father's wrath," Glass said.

In a text message to Twiggs following the shooting, Robinson wrote, "How the f**l will I explain losing it to my old man…"

‘Living in a delusion’

After the FBI released a photo of the firearm, Ribinson’s father Matt asked him to send a picture of the rifle he was gifted. In his messages to Twiggs, Robinson wrote, "He's calling me rn, not answering.”

Glass also noted that Robinson was delusional, telling Twiggs he will soon return home. "Robinson's response indicated that he is living in a delusion and actually thinks he is going to get away with what he has just done," she added. "He's acting as though it is no big deal, like he's late for dinner, so to speak, and will be home soon."

Glass noted that Robinson was controlling, asking Twiggs to keep quiet and delete the chat. "We are seeing there's a lot of control and that the controlling figure in the relationship is Robinson, who's telling him what to do," she said.

Glass also dismissed claims by an ABC News reporter that Robinson calling Twiggs "my love" was touching. "There's nothing touching about this. It's a throwaway line based on the context. He didn't say 'I love you'. He just killed someone, and the only thing he's worried about is his own behind," she said.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.