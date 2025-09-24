Has Lance Twiggs gone missing? Neighbors say 'good riddance' as Tyler Robinson's trans bf 'vanishes'

Lance Twiggs, the transgender boyfriend and roommate of Tyler Robinson, who is accused of assassinating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, has reportedly disappeared from public view. Lance Twiggs has been identified as Tyler Robinson's romantic partner.(TikTok/ Lance Twiggs)

According to the Daily Mail, Twiggs was taken in for questioning when police raided the $320,000 condo in St. George, Utah, which he shared with Robinson. Since then, Twiggs has not returned to the property, and neighbors say he has vanished without a trace.

Neighbors react to Twiggs' 'disappearance'

One neighbor told the outlet, "Good riddance. I never want to see either of them again."

Another added, “If he ever comes back, it will be in a body bag. That's not a threat – I'm just saying that there are so many people who want a piece of him he'd be mad to show his face in public again. This was a generational event."

Who is Lance Twiggs?

Lance Twiggs has been identified as Tyler Robinson's romantic partner and is reportedly in the process of transitioning from male to female.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that Twiggs has fully cooperated with law enforcement. Officials stated that Twiggs has not been accused of any wrongdoing so far.

“This partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening,” Cox told NBC News' Kristen Welker.

Twiggs and Robinson lived together in St. George. A neighbor said he saw the two holding hands and kissing shortly before the attack took place.

Also Read: Tyler Robinson update: When is Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's next court appearance

Twiggs was not in handcuffs when police escorted him from the apartment following Robinson’s arrest on September 12. A source told the Daily Mail that local law enforcement treated him calmly.

“He was wearing a white t-shirt and sweatpants. They just sat him on the step and said the FBI are going to be here soon to ask you some questions,” a source told the outlet.

While Twiggs waited outside, sniffer dogs searched the apartment for explosives. FBI agents later arrived to conduct a full search of the property.