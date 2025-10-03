What to watch this weekend: From The Lost Bus to Honey Don’t, See must-see titles to stream on OTT

Wondering what to watch this weekend? A wave of new streaming releases is hitting Netflix, Apple TV+, Peacock, and more. Fans of true crime, real-life heroism, and offbeat mysteries have plenty of options to choose from as platforms roll out their latest titles. Here is all you need to know about the latest releases to binge-watch this weekend. This weekend's streaming lineup features Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Apple TV+'s The Lost Bus starring Matthew McConaughey, and more.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Also read: Elon Musk joins Netflix boycott over trans character, Dead End controversy

What to watch on Netflix

Netflix is making the spooky season look alive with Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam takes on the chilling role of the real-life killer whose crimes inspired iconic villains like Norman Bates and Leatherface. Produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show also stars Suzanna Son, Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Vicky Krieps.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Looking for real-life heroism? The Lost Bus tells the story of Kevin McKay, a school bus driver who saved children trapped in California’s deadliest wildfire. Matthew McConaughey plays McKay, with America Ferrera as schoolteacher Mary Ludwig. Oscar-winner Paul Greengrass has helmed this adaptation of Lizzie Johnson’s 2021 book, Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

Also read: Monster: The Ed Gein Story review| Charlie Hunnam delivers a chilling transformation in compelling but unsettling watch

What to watch on Peacock

If you want laughs mixed with mystery, check out Honey Don’t! on Peacock. Margaret Qualley stars as private detective Honey O’Donahue, tracking a murder tied to a religious cult. Aubrey Plaza plays MG Falcone, a cop who begrudgingly partners with O'Donahue. The cast also includes Chris Evans, Charlie Day, and Kristen Connolly.

Other platforms to check

Amazon Prime Video has Fight Night on Prime and Sanda NWSL. Hulu offers Abbott Elementary Season 5 and new episodes of The Murky Stream. Disney+ rolls out Something Wicked This Way Comes, and Starz streams The Couple Next Door Episode 203. There’s plenty to choose from if you want variety without flipping through ten different apps.

No matter what mood you are in, creepy, heroic, or just for laughs, this weekend’s streaming lineup delivers. From real crime to wildfire survival to quirky mysteries, it is a perfect mix for October.

FAQs

Q: When does Monster: The Ed Gein Story release on Netflix?

A: Monster: The Ed Gein Story is set to release on Netflix on October 3, 2025.

Q: Who stars in The Lost Bus?

A: The Lost Bus stars Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera in the leading roles.

Q: Where can I watch Honey Don’t!?

A: Honey Don’t! is available exclusively for streaming on Peacock.

Q: Is Monster: The Ed Gein Story based on real events?

A: Yes, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is based on real events and follows the life of serial killer Ed Gein.

Q: Which other streaming platforms have new releases this weekend?

A: Other streaming platforms with new releases this weekend include Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Starz, Tubi, and HBO Max.