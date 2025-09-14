Foundation season 4 officially confirmed by Apple TV+: Expected filming window, who may return and more

Apple TV+ has renewed its ambitious sci-fi series Foundation for a fourth season. This announcement puts an end to months of speculation about the show’s future. The announcement came on September 12, the same day that the Season 3 finale premiered. Foundation renewed for Season 4 by Apple TV+(X/@AppleTV)

The renewal of the sci-fi series offers fans some relief after weeks of uncertainty. With earlier reports suggesting development for Foundation Season 4 was underway, Apple had kept details tightly under wraps. Even the cast was unaware of Foundation Season 4 until the official confirmation, according to AppleInsider.

Foundation Season 4 latest update

Season 4 will see a leadership change. Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead) and David Kob have been named co-showrunners and executive producers, replacing co-creator David S. Goyer, who stepped back in February. Goyer will remain attached as an executive producer.

“There is no series quite like Foundation and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four,” Goldberg and Kob said in a joint statement.

Apple’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, praised the series’ growing global audience, saying: “With each new season, the excitement around this trailblazing sci-fi epic just keeps building due to the bold storytelling and artistry of this extraordinarily talented cast and creative team.”

Foundation Season 4: Expected filming window

The filming for Foundation Season 4 is expected to begin in early 2026, making a 2027 release the most likely scenario. Apple has not indicated that this will be the final season, leaving the doors open for a possible fifth installment.

Before its debut in 2021, Goyer outlined an ambitious eight-season plan for the show. However, in a Q&A posted to his website this summer, he suggested the new creative team is “charting their own path” rather than following his original blueprint.

Foundation Season 4 possible storyline

The Season 3 finale set up multiple arcs for the next chapter. Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) finally confronted the Mule, only to learn the telepathic villain was actually Bayta Mallow (Synnøve Karlsen) in disguise. Season 4 is expected to follow Gaal as she crafts a new plan against this version of the Mule.

Other threads include the Brazen Head’s robot revolution and the show’s first glimpse of Earth, which strongly hints that the long-forgotten planet will factor into the coming storylines.

Foundation Season 4 cast: Who may return

While Apple has not confirmed the full cast, most of Season 3’s central stars are expected to reprise their roles. This includes:

Jared Harris as Hari Seldon

Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick

Synnøve Karlsen as Bayta Mallow

Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn

Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk

Alexander Siddig as Dr. Ebling Mis

Troy Kotsur as Preem Palver

Speaking to Radio Times before the renewal, cast members shared their hopes for the series’ future. Synnøve Karlsen wished for “an epic send-off,” while Lou Llobell expressed her excitement at exploring new sides of her character, Gaal.

Some characters are unlikely to return, including Demerzel (Laura Birn) and Song (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), since both of them died in Season 3. Lee Pace’s Brother Day also met his end, though as a clone, his fate remains uncertain.

With new showrunners at the helm and major storylines in motion, Foundation Season 4 keeps the scope of Isaac Asimov’s saga very much alive.

FAQ

Has Foundation been renewed for Season 4?

Yes. Apple TV+ officially confirmed that Foundation will return for a fourth season, with filming scheduled to begin in early 2026.

When will Foundation season 4 be released?

No release date has been set, but with filming starting in 2026, fans can expect a premiere sometime in 2027.

Who are the showrunners for Foundation Season 4?

Ian Goldberg and David Kob have been appointed as co-showrunners, taking over from co-creator David S. Goyer, who remains an executive producer.