The highly anticipated third season of the science fiction series Foundation, created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman, is all set to premiere in less than 48 hours from now. Here, we guide you through the complete schedule of Foundation Season 3, including when fans across the United States will be able to watch the first episode on Apple TV+. Foundation season 3: When to expect new episodes, where to watch and more (Apple TV screenshot/YouTube)

Based on the Foundation series of stories by Isaac Asimov, the show premiered in September 2021, followed by the release of its second season in July 2023.

Foundation Season 3: What to know

The trailer for the critically-acclaimed Apple TV Original's latest installment was released a few weeks ago, generating a lot of curiosity among fans.

After the review embargo was lifted, Foundation Season 3 debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 100% among seven critics. The second season of the show also achieved a perfect score among 26 critics, according to Screen Rant.

It features an ensemble cast led by Jared Harris as Hariton 'Hari' Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell asGaal Dornick and Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin.

When to watch the first episode on Apple TV+

The third season of Foundation will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 11. All the new episodes of Apple TV Originals launch late on Thursdays in certain time zones, TechRadar reported.

This means viewers in some regions across North and South America might get to see them early.

For now, Apple has not provided information regarding episodic launch times. Based on other TV Originals, including Severance, that have appeared on Apple TV+, fans can expect the first episode to be out at 12 AM ET on Friday, July 11 in the US.

In the UK, people can stream the first episode of the show at 5 AM BST on Friday. It will be available in India at 9:30 AM IST on Friday, 2 PM AEST in Australia and 4 PM NZST in New Zealand.

The latest episodes for Foundation Season 3 will land on Apple TV+ every Friday. Here's the complete breakdown on when to expect new episodes of the show:

July 11 - Episode 1

July 18 - Episode 2

July 25 - Episode 3

August 1 - Episode 4

August 8 - Episode 5

August 15 - Episode 6

August 22 - Episode 7

August 29 - Episode 8

September 5 - Episode 9

September 12 - Episode 10

FAQs

Where to watch Foundation Season 3?

The series is aired exclusively on Apple TV+.

Who all are there in Foundation?

It features Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton among others.

Will there be Foundation Season 4?

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding Foundation Season 4.

Is Foundation a Star Wars spin-off?

No. There is no connection between the two franchises.

Who plays Day in Foundation season 3?

Lee Pace feaatures as Brother Day in the series