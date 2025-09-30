Tyreek Hill injury fantasy impact: Jaylen Waddle's stocks shoot; Darren Waller, Malik Washington pop up

Tyreek Hill injury update: The Miami Dolphins have taken a massive blow. On Monday, their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, sustained what can potentially be a season-ending injury. In the third quarter of the MNF game against the New York Jets, the 31-year-old twisted his leg. He was carted off the field. While the Dolphins are yet to issue an update on Hill, it looks like his backups will come into play after this injury. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) talks with a staff member as he is carted off the field after suffering an unknown lower leg injury(AP)

Tyreek Hill injury fantasy impact

Darren Waller, a recent addition, has already made waves, scoring a touchdown over Sauce Gardner early in the MNF matchup and adding another in the third quarter post-Hill's exit. He is poised to become a reliable starting tight end in fantasy lineups.

However, the biggest gainer is Jaylen Waddle. He steps into the spotlight as the Dolphins' undisputed WR1, likely commanding a target share exceeding 30% with Hill sidelined. His elevated role positions him as a high-end WR2 in fantasy rankings.

Meanwhile, De'Von Achane could see a significant rise, solidifying his status as an overall RB1 contender.

Malik Washington also stands to gain. While he offers limited touchdown potential lower in the pecking order, Washington remains a viable deep-league stash for fantasy managers seeking upside.

Stock Watch

Jaylen Waddle: Elevated to a high-end WR2 with a projected target surge.

Darren Waller: Now a certified starting tight end with immediate impact.

De'Von Achane: Moves toward overall RB1 status with an expanding role.

Malik Washington: Worth a deep-league stash, though touchdown opportunities remain scarce.

The Dolphins said Tyreek Hill was going to the hospital “for imaging, evaluation and observation.” He had matched a season high for catches with six when he got hurt.

Hill has 11,363 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2017, the most in the league over that span. He also has 819 catches, fourth most in the league since 2017 behind only Davante Adams (886), Travis Kelce (880) and Stefon Diggs (824).

(With AP inputs)