Tyreek Hill leg injury video: Fears of Patellar dislocation after twist vs Jets; Dolphins concerned

Tyreek Hill injury update: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill might have sustained a Patellar dislocation after a scary leg twist against the New York Jets on Monday. While the team is yet to issue an official update on the wide receiver, fans already fear the worst. It is likely that Hill will not return Monday and will miss some time because of the injury. Tyreek Hill suffered a scary injury vs the New York Jets on Monday(X)

“Oh my goodness — that does not look good. Tyreek Hill’s leg is bent the wrong way. Oh man. That is horrible,” a reporter on the scene posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Tyreek Hill leg injury: When will the Miami Dolphins WR return? Week 5 status

First details on Tyreek Hill's injury

In was about 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second half of the MNF game that Hill was tackled near the sidelines while he tried to catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. The 31-year-old immediately grabbed his leg, which seemed completely twisted. The medics were brought to the scene and Hill was carted off.

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart

Offense

WR: Tyreek Hill, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington

LT: Patrick Paul, Kendall Lamm

LG: Jonah Savaiinaea, Cole Strange

C: Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill

RG: Kion Smith, Cole Strange

RT: Larry Borom

TE: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner

FB: Alec Ingold

RB: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge

Defense

DE: Chop Robinson

DT: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Matthew Butler

DT: Benito Jones, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers

DE: Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon

LB: Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt

LB: Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr.

OLB: Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode

CB: Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall Jr., Cornell Armstrong

CB: Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, JuJu Brents

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr.

S: Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu

Special Teams

K: [Not listed]

P: Jake Bailey

H: Jake Bailey

LS: Joe Cardona

KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright

PR: Malik Washington, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle