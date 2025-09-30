Tyreek Hill leg injury video: Fears of Patellar dislocation after twist vs Jets; Dolphins concerned
Tyreek Hill injury update: Miami Dolphins star might have sustained a Patellar dislocation after a scary leg twist against the New York Jets
Tyreek Hill injury update: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill might have sustained a Patellar dislocation after a scary leg twist against the New York Jets on Monday. While the team is yet to issue an official update on the wide receiver, fans already fear the worst. It is likely that Hill will not return Monday and will miss some time because of the injury.
“Oh my goodness — that does not look good. Tyreek Hill’s leg is bent the wrong way. Oh man. That is horrible,” a reporter on the scene posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Read More: Tyreek Hill leg injury: When will the Miami Dolphins WR return? Week 5 status
First details on Tyreek Hill's injury
In was about 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second half of the MNF game that Hill was tackled near the sidelines while he tried to catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. The 31-year-old immediately grabbed his leg, which seemed completely twisted. The medics were brought to the scene and Hill was carted off.
Miami Dolphins Depth Chart
Offense
WR: Tyreek Hill, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington
LT: Patrick Paul, Kendall Lamm
LG: Jonah Savaiinaea, Cole Strange
C: Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill
RG: Kion Smith, Cole Strange
RT: Larry Borom
TE: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner
FB: Alec Ingold
RB: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge
Defense
DE: Chop Robinson
DT: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Matthew Butler
DT: Benito Jones, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers
DE: Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon
LB: Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt
LB: Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr.
OLB: Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode
CB: Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall Jr., Cornell Armstrong
CB: Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, JuJu Brents
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr.
S: Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Special Teams
K: [Not listed]
P: Jake Bailey
H: Jake Bailey
LS: Joe Cardona
KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright
PR: Malik Washington, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle