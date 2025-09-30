Tyreek Hill leg injury: When will the Miami Dolphins WR return? Week 5 status

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, seemed to injure his left leg in the game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Hill was receiving a 10-yard completion at the start of the second quarter when he landed awkwardly on his leg and seemed to have twisted it badly. Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills.(Getty Images via AFP)

Teammates gathered around him as he was carted off the field. Despite the injury, Hill was seen smiling. His leg was air casted as he was carted off the field into the Miami medical tent for further treatment.

While the smile as he was being carted off the field was a relief for Bengals fans, the live broadcast showed it was a gruesome injury, as Hill lay with his twisted leg on the sidelines, and soon players gathered around trying to protect his privacy at that moment.

What Is Tyreek Hill's Status For Week 5?

Tyreek Hill has been ruled out of the Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets after a gruesome leg injury. However, as of now, the team has not provided an official update on the nature of the injury or his return timeline. Likely evaluations are being carried out now, and an update is expected to be available at the end of Monday's game.

However, according to initial NFL injury analysts, Hill could have suffered from an LCL tear and knee dislocation with a Meniscus ACL. According to Jeff Mueller, it could prove to be career-ending for the wide-receiver.

This story is being updated.