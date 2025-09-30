Tyreek Hill leg injury update: What exactly happened to Dolphins WR vs Jets? Details out

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was forced to leave Monday’s game against the New York Jets after suffering a gruesome leg injury. Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills(Getty Images via AFP)

The injury occurred at the end of a 10-yard completion from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, when Jets defender Malachi Moore tackled Hill low. As Hill was brought down, his leg twisted awkwardly, bending in a visibly unnatural direction.

Hill's left leg was immediately stabilized in an air cast, and he was carted off the field accompanied by Miami’s medical and training staff. Despite the severity of the injury, Hill was seen clapping his hands, smiling, and laughing in response to the crowd while being taken off the field.

Social media reacts to disturbing footage

Footage of the incident quickly made its way across social media, with fans and analysts expressing concern over the severity of the injury.

“Prayers to Tyreek Hill. His leg is bent the completely wrong way. This is really, really bad. He will definitely be out for the season. Praying for him and his family,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Prayers up to Tyreek Hill, man. A serious injury, it looks AWFUL."

A third person added, “Holy Dislocation!!! My ankle looked like that last year and I also had a broken fibula!! I still limp at times. That’s a season-ender for sure.”

Before leaving the game, Hill recorded six catches for 67 yards. Including Monday’s performance, the eight-time Pro Bowler now has 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown through the first four games of the season.

Hill is in his fourth season with the Dolphins after spending his first six years in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of now, the Miami Dolphins have not released an official statement regarding Hill’s condition or timetable for return.