Why isn't Joe Burrow playing today? Latest on Cincinnati Bengals QB's turf-toe injury

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow did not start the Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos on Week 4 - the 28-year-old's second week out of action for the team since suffering a turf-toe against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow grimaces after a sack.(AP)

Like Week 3, Bengals QB2, Jake Browning, led the team's passing in the Monday Night Football match-up against the Broncos. It looks like the QB situation is slated to be complicated for the Bengals for a few more weeks.

According to the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow is suffering from a Grade 3 turf-toe injury, which is expected to keep him out for a minimum of three months. It could take a little longer than that, as Burrow would require surgery for the injured toe, per head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor said that he was not in a position yet to provide an update on when Burrow will return.

Will Joe Burrow Return This Year? Latest Update

Joe Burrow's key role in the Cincinnati Bengals' attack has been evident in the team's struggle since his departure a couple of weeks back. Bengals' prospects in the AFC playoff race depend to a great extent on how much of the NFL regular season Burrow gets to play. But as of now, the prospects look bleak for the 22-year-old.

Despite there being no official timeline of return for Joe Burrow from the Bengals, it is expected that Burrow will return in December this year, and may end up playing a few regular-season games before the Playoffs begin. But that is also contingent on the injury not deteriorating further.

Clearly, the picture is quite bleak for the Bengals, and all hopes are pinned on the backup QB Jake Browning, a five-year veteran in the NFL, to sail them through the next several weeks.

Also read: Jaxson Dart's jersey becomes NFL's ‘most popular’ after Giants debut

The Bengals' woes are evident as the team has struggled since the departure of Burrow. Since the 31-27 win on Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bengals went down crashing against the Minnesota Vikings, having to digest a crushing 48-10 defeat.

On Monday Night Football, the Bengals trailed 7-3 vs the Broncos, with the struggles seemingly continuing.