Jaxson Dart's jersey becomes NFL's ‘most popular’ after Giants debut

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart saw his memorable first start with the New York Giants on Sunday, September 28, as the side registered a 21-18 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. This came after he sat on the bench during the first three games of the 2025 NFL season. Besides pulling off a rare feat on the field, the 22-year-old now owns the league's “most popular jersey,” according to TMZ. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart on the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game.(AP)

Jaxson Dart's jersey breaks records

The sales for the #6 Big Blue jersey, belonging to Jaxson Dart, have skyrocketed ever since the NFL star led the Giants to their maiden victory this season against the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. The sales of Dart's jersey have witnessed a tremendous response on Fanatics, which is the official e-commerce partner of the National Football League (NFL).

This latest surge means that Jaxson Dart has now left behind several big names in the league, including Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Fanatics told TMZ that the platform sold the maximum Jaxson Dart jerseys on September 28 compared to any day since the 22-year-old got drafted as the 25th overall pick earlier this year.

The majestic debut for Dart came after Brian Daboll, the head coach for the New York Giants, announced the decision to elevate the player as the starter, while Russell Wilson was made to sit on the bench after struggling in the first and third weeks of the ongoing NFL season.

Jaxson Dart pulls off rare feat

According to CBS Sports, Dart has emerged as the first quarterback in nearly 23 years to have secured a victory in his maiden career start against a team that was 3-0 or better. Prior to their matchup against the Giants, the Chargers won all of their last three games.

During his debut, Dart ensured that the Giants' offense kept moving as he rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He threw a touchdown pass in the game.

Post the game, Dart called his experience a "special one" and hoped that there would be many wins in the time to come. "I'm just grateful to have the guys around me that I had," he stated.

FAQs:

Where to buy Jaxson Dart's jersey?

Fans who wish to wear their favorite NFL star's jersey can purchase it from Fanatics with free shipping included.

What's the price for Jaxson Dart's jersey?

According to Syracuse, the Nike Jaxson Dart jersey remains available for $129.99. There are three different colors, including royal blue, white and red. Fans get the option of multiple sizes depending on the color they want.

When will the New York Giants play next?

The Giants will next take on the New Orleans Saints on October 5, 2025.