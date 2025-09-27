Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals rule out veteran QB replacement; insider reveals why

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to have several options in case they want to sign a free agent or trade for a quarterback to give Jake Browning a push, while Joe Burrow recovers from his surgery. However, NFL insider Dan Graziano feels it is unlikely that the Bengals would go for someone like Kirk Cousins, the backup QB for the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cincinnati Bengals unlikely to push for Kirk Cousins

According to Bengalswire.com, the Cincinnati Bengals might be interested in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. From what he has heard, ESPN’s Dan Graziano feels the Bengals will not make an effort to obtain Kirk Cousins.

“I also didn't get the sense last week that this was something Cincinnati would consider. I'm not sure they see the 2025 version of Cousins as a marked improvement over Browning, given their familiarity with Browning,” Dan Graziano said.

Graziano said that if the side is still having hope that Burrow could see a comeback towards the end of the season, then their mission should be to “keep things afloat until that happens”.

Also, Browning needs to look a “lot better than” compared to his last performance, said Graziano and added, “Or else the Bengals will have to look at other options”.

Other options for the Cincinnati Bengals

According to SB Nation, other viable options for the Cincinnati Bengals include Los Angeles Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones.

In the 2024 regular season, Jimmy Garoppolo completed 334 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Mac Jones has already completed 563 yards for the 49ers in the 2025 regular season. He has also achieved four touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins, on the other hand, has yet to do something remarkable this season. He has only captured 29 yards as the backup QB for the Atlanta Falcons.

