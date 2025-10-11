Where is Kerri Rawson 20 years after dad BTK Killer Denise Rader’s arrest? Here's all you need to know

Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer, killed 10 people over the course of 17 years. He set foot in the world of crime in 1974 and went on to commit murders till 1991. Almost two decades after Rader’s arrest, his daughter, Kerri Rawson, is making headlines for speaking out about her father. Kerri Rawson, daughter of serial killer BTK aka Dennis Rader, speaks about the revelation of his crimes in a new documentary(Facebook)

Rawson took the center stage in the newly released Netflix series, Watch My Father, the BTK Killer, where she revealed that she learned of her dad’s crimes in 2005, at the time of his arrest.

Previously, Rawson also spoke about her father’s arrest with People Magazine. She said at the time, “Nobody wants to believe their father could be capable of such monstrous things.”

Kerri Rawson tried to distance herself from her father

Rader was a Boy Scout leader and an active member of the local church before he turned into a murderer. He would often send out letters to the investigators and reporters after his crimes and would sign them as BTK, a short form for “bind, torture, and kill.”

After his daughter, now 46, got to know about her father’s heinous act, she tried to distance herself from him. According to People, Rawson claimed that headlines frequently read "BTK's daughter, Kerri Rawson," except one that said, "Kerri Rawson, daughter of Dennis Rader, the BTK killer."

She stated that she preferred to be identified as Kerri Rawson because she was more than just a criminal's daughter.

Kerri Rawson’s DNA was used to catch Dennis Rader

Rawson earlier sat down for a conversation with ABC for their 20/20 documentary, wherein she revealed that her DNA was used without her consent to catch her father. She claimed that her privacy was violated through the act and would have given samples only if the officers had asked.

However, Rawson claimed that she is glad that the DNA could help with the investigation and that it led to the police catching her father and saving the community.

Where is Kerri Rawson now?

Following her father’s arrest, Kerri Rawson went into seven years of therapy to deal with the trauma of everything that had happened. Now, she moved on with her life and is a married mother of two. In 2019, she released a book with the title A Serial Killer’s Daughter, wherein she expressed what it was like living under the same roof as a murderer.

While none of Rader’s family members attended his court sessions, Rawson met him for the first time in 2023. After she visited the prison, Kerri refused to go back ever again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rawson uses her social media platforms to advocate for the victims of crime. She also helps the families of criminals cope with the trauma and the public scrutiny that comes along, including the online bullying, as reported by People.

Kerri Rawson wants to be known as more than just her father’s daughter, and she is doing everything possible to leave the past and the trauma behind.

FAQs

Q1. Who is Dennis Rader?

Ans. Dennis Rader is a serial killer, known to have murdered 10 people over the course of 17 years.

Q2. What is the name of Kerri Rawson’s book?

Ans. Kerri Rawson’s book is titled A Serial Killer’s Daughter.

Q3. How old is Kerri Rawson now?

Ans. Kerri Rawson is 46 years old.