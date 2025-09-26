Serial killer in Houston? Officials' latest update after 5 bodies found in one week

Five bodies have been found in less than a week in Houston area bayous, sparking rumors that a serial killer might be operating there. Amid this, authorities have issued a clarification. The body of Jade “Sage” McKissic was found in Brays Bayou, in the Houston area.(X/@houstonpolice)

Mayor John Whitmire of Houston held a press conference this week regarding the matter.

What Houston Mayor said

The Mayor has shut down social media rumors and urged the public not to rely on online theories, but rather facts.

“We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose in Houston, Texas,” the mayor said, adding, “Let me say again that there is no evidence that there is a serial killer loose on the streets of Houston. If there was, you would hear it from me first.”

However, unsubstantiated claims still continued to do the rounds on platforms like X. It all began with the body of Jade “Sage” McKissic being found. The 20-year-old University of Houston graduate had gone missing for four days before her body was found in the Brays Bayou.

The same day, another body was found in Greens Bayou. By the end of that week, cops pulled three more bodies from the White Oak and Buffalo bayous. The identities of the other bodies have not been revealed yet.

However, the mayor did acknowledge that the homeless population of Houston, many of whom live near bayous, are sometimes among the deceased found there. As per the mayor, alcohol use, mental health issues, and accidents sometimes factor in, The Independent reported. While the Houston police chief confirmed five bodies were recovered between September 15 and 20, he stressed that the deaths were not linked. The police chief also stated that 14 bodies have been pulled out of Houston's waterways this year, local media reports said.

Notably, cops do not suspect foul play in McKissic's case.

While rumors of a serial killer operating in the Texas metropolis have been shut down by authorities, they warned people to avoid the bayous, citing strong currents and hidden debris.