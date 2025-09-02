Elon Musk wants to pitch $760 million for Houston tunnel project, Wesley Hunt is with him: Report

Elon Musk is trying to pitch a $760 million plan to build tunnels under Houston through The Boring Company, a construction business that the Tesla CEO had founded in 2016, according to a ProPublica report. He has been receiving support from Houston-area Rep. Wesley Hunt in this endeavor, as per the outlet. Elon Musk wants to pitch $760 million for Houston tunnel project(File/REUTERS)

Elon Musk’s Houston flood infrastructure project

While the project will cost $760 million, The Boring Company will also get “15% of the cost up front from state and local coffers”, informs ProPublica. Elon Musk and Wesley Hunt will reap huge profits if Boring gets to contribute to the project at all.

Hurricane Harvey inflicted damage of $125 billion on Greater Houston and Southeast Texas in 2017 due to rainfall-triggered flooding, as per Texas.gov. It also resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people. Ever since the 2017 tragedy, flood experts and researchers have spoken in favor of “a multibillion-dollar tunnel system across Harris County”. Elon Musk’s The Boring Company wants a part of this project in Houston.

Why does the project matter to Elon Musk?

Boring has yet to complete a noteworthy project in Texas, but faced criticisms “for its ventures elsewhere.” With the Houston tunnel project, Elon Musk now wants to make The Boring Company a key player in public infrastructure and subsequently increase his influence in Texas, which has 40 electoral votes, according to Newsweek.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says he will root for Elon Musk if he can “build two massive tunnels under the Houston bayous in a few years to save the city from flooding”, as per ProPublica.

