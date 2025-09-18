Texas man collapses in restaurant, dies after staff dump him outside assuming he's homeless

A 34-year-old man in Houston, Texas, died in the parking lot after restaurant staff mistakenly assumed he was homeless and moved him outside instead of seeking medical help. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. (Facebook/Jessie B Mobley Jr.)

The victim, identified as Jessie Mobley Jr, had finished his meal at a local steakhouse when he suddenly passed out at his table on August 7. However, instead of calling emergency services, restaurant employees allegedly dumped his lifeless body, along with his belongings, outside near a hair and beauty college, according to a report by The Mirror.

The Houston Police Department said that the staff didn't call 911 because they thought Mobley was homeless. He was found dead the next morning by a college student.

Mobley’s family said that by the time authorities called them to the scene, he had already begun to show signs of decay. His stepmother, Renee Mobley, told local media, “The way we seen him was horrible. He has turned purple. There were signs of decay.”

Ants were reportedly found crawling on his ears, and one side of his body had turned purple. His exact cause of death has not yet been determined. Houston police said if it is confirmed as natural causes, the investigation will be closed.

Investigation underway

Mobley’s family has strongly criticised the restaurant’s handling of the situation. Renee said, “We just think if somebody had gotten him some help instead of putting him on the sidewalk - called 911 if nothing else… If you don’t know what is wrong with someone, you shouldn’t assume.”

Mobley’s aunt, Charlene Fogg-Drake, echoed the sentiment, questioning why the staff did not call emergency services. “Why didn’t you call 911? I feel like people need to be accountable for it, I really do,” she said.

The tragedy has deepened the grief of Mobley’s parents, who have now lost three children in the last 13 years. Renee described the 34-year-old as a fun-loving man who faced many challenges in life. “There’s no aging gracefully after losing a child,” she said.

Houston police await autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.