Thu, Sept 18, 2025
‘Can’t even get 3.5 LPA’: Young professional shares harsh reality of job hunt in India

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 10:30 pm IST

The Reddit user shared that they have been working in an MNC for 1.7 years, and before that, they were working at a chartered accountant firm for around 1 year.

A Reddit post about the harsh realities of India’s job market has sparked a discussion on low pay, stalled growth, and the struggles of today’s workforce. In the post titled “Applied to 100s of jobs in last few months can’t even get the job of 3.5 LPA reality of the country”, the anonymous user shared that they have been working in an MNC for 1.7 years, and before that, they were working at a chartered accountant firm for around 1 year.

The post resonated widely, with many users sharing similar struggles. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“Even after 2.7 years of experience ,an bcom degree , knowledge of ai and every new trendy market requirment and most importantly after applying for 100s of jobs in my domain. I cannot get even 75-1 lakh rs hike,” the user shared.

Applied to 100s of jobs in last few months can't even get the job of 3.5 lpa reality of the country.
byu/Spirited-Path-1453 inIndiaCareers

The Redditor went on to describe this as the “hard reality” of the country, saying young people are often sold a false promise that hard work and sacrifices will pay off. “At last, most of the time you can’t earn money to fulfil your own basic needs,” they wrote.

“According to some elites , we are the generation that don't live through any major economic recession or depression since our teen years but our whole life is depressing and since our working years 2020 the recession is new reality,” the user concluded.

Reality of India’s job market

The post resonated widely, with many users sharing similar struggles.

“Yes you are right . Corporate Sector in India sucks . There is no Job and jobs which are there are offering 20,000 per month . It is very bad state of afairs in this country . There are no Jobs,” wrote one user.

“I know that the job market is bad, but itna kharab ha ye nahi pata tha,” commented another.

“Damn, maybe you should go for a master's?” suggested one user. To this, the OP replied, “My colleague is an mba with double the experience I have , he can't even earn 25k in hand salary”

“Nothing for Masters too. I'm an Eco post graduate student from T1 college. My graduation is from a T1 college and yet I didn't get anything till now,” shared one user.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
