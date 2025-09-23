Who is Alexander Duncan, Texas leader facing backlash for Hanuman statue remarks

Texas Republican leader Alexander Duncan has come under fire after he opposed a 90-foot Lord Hanuman statue in a US city. Duncan opposed the statue known as the ‘Statue of Union,’ stating that the US is a Christian nation. Duncan holds a strong conservative ideology and accused Democrats of eroding fundamental liberties. (duncanforsenate/website)

He took to X and posted a video of the statue, along with saying, “Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas?” His comments sparked outrage on the internet, with the Hindu American Foundation criticising it as an “anti-Hindu and inflammatory” comment.

Who is Alexander Duncan ?

US Senate candidate

Alexander Duncan is a republican candidate for US Senate from Texas. As per his website, Duncan for Senate, he is a leader committed to protecting conservative values and freedom. He has 13 years of experience as a police officer, throughout which the website claims he has seen radical policies and erosion of law and order.

Faith in Christianity

He is a strong believer in Christianity, but was not always a believer. He later changed his faith and became a firm believer in Christianity. He often posts proverbs from the bible on his X account, calling people to affirm their faith in Jesus Christ. Talking about faith, his website says, “ Everything changed when he surrendered to God and built a true relationship with Him”

Moved from California to Texas

After reaffirming faith in God, Duncan moved from California with his family, which, as per the website, was because he could not raise his children in a state that rejected god. He claimed that California pushed radical left policies, as opposed to Texas, which ‘still upholds principles of liberty, faith and constitutional values.’

Strong conservative values

Duncan holds a strong conservative ideology and accused Democrats of eroding fundamental liberties. The conservative values he believes will make Texas ‘the last great stronghold of freedom.’

On his website, he pledges to secure the US border, end U.S. involvement in what he calls “endless foreign wars,” defend the Second Amendment with zero compromise, and restore American energy independence.