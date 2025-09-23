Republican leader slammed over ‘false Hindu God’ remark on Hanuman statue in Texas

Texas Republican leader Alexander Duncan has sparked controversy after opposing a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, called the ‘Statue of Union', in a US city. Duncan objected to its construction, insisting the United States is a Christian nation. The Statue of Union, set up at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, is said to be North America’s tallest Hanuman statue at 90 feet. (statueofunion.org)

"Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation," Alexander Duncan wrote on X, along with the video of the statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the town of Sugar Land, Texas.

Quoting the Bible, the Republican leader, in another post, said, "'You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea.' Exodus 20:3-4."

“'They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen.' Romans 1:25.” he added.

Alexander Duncan's remark sparks outrage

Duncan’s remarks quickly drew criticism online, with the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) slamming them as “anti-Hindu and inflammatory". The group also filed a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party, urging action against him.

"Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination-displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate-not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?" the Hindu American Foundation posted.

On Duncan’s post, several netizens reminded him that the Constitution of the US gives them the freedom to practice any religion.

“Just because you're not Hindu, doesn't make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2000 years before Jesus walked the earth and are extraordinary texts. And there's obvious influences on Christianity...so it would be wise to honor and research the 'religion' that predates and influences yours,” a user wrote.

“We are a nation full of people who hold different religious beliefs. It’s called freedom of religion. If the followers of a religion are not harming or oppressing others then their religon is protected under our US constitution,” another added.

About Statue of Union

The Statue of Union, set up at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, is said to be North America’s tallest Hanuman statue at 90 feet. Depicting strength, devotion, and service, it was envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji and unveiled on August 18, 2024.

Named after Hanuman’s role in uniting Lord Ram with Sita, the statue aims to serve as a spiritual hub — spreading hope, peace, and devotion for generations to come.