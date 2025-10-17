Britney Spears breaks silence after ex Kevin Federline's bombshell memoir

Britney Spears has publicly blasted her former husband, Kevin Federline, over the claims he has made in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, which comes out on October 21. Britney Spears and her former husband Kevin Federline.

According to People, Federline, 47, has made a number of revelations about their past marriage and how he portrays their relationship with their sons, Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19).

On October 15, Spears responded to all the claims made by her ex-husband. She accused Federline of “constantly gaslighting” her and defended her bond with their boys.

Her post on X did not mince words: she said he is “profiting off my pain” and painted a portrait of someone using her vulnerabilities to push book sales.

Britney Spears slams Kevin Federline

“To be loved unconditionally and with a naïve heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain,” she wrote.

She then asked, “Why is HE SO ANGRY … what’s scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind … moments he stops before he cries are you f*****g serious”

Comparing their memoirs, Spears predicted that Federline’s would surely outsell hers. “I know his book will sell loads more than mine,” she said.

She also called out his anger and wrote, “If you really love someone, then you don’t help them by humiliating them… the boy hates me… it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”

The family wounds do not end there. Spears addressed her strained relationship with her mother, Lynne, quoting her as saying: “'Oh you're angry, we just love you so much…'”

She even accused her of making only one call in six years and not inviting her to a birthday celebration in Louisiana. She tied it back to her father, Jamie, who held conservatorship over her for 13 years: “They secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated.”

For a bit of hope, she revealed she bought a miniature greenhouse to heal with. “I do need healing and I’m starting tomorrow on it…” She said she would like to grab coffee, lunch or dinner with Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Jackson.

Ending her post, Spears wrote she will pursue acting, podcasting and writing monthly columns.

“Thank you to the people supporting my heart right now. I know you guys understand it hurts,” she concluded.

What to know?

Federline’s book is meant to offer a deep dive into their past - something that Spears is clearly not willing to let slide without a fight. People previously noted a spokesperson for Spears criticized the memoir as an attempt to “profit off her” after child support ended.

Spears’ response is unfiltered, defensive, and deeply personal. For now, it remains to be seen whether it changes public perception, strengthens her side or reopens old wounds.

