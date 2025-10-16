Kevin Federline gives rare update on his, Britney Spears’ sons in tell-all memoir

Kevin Federline has shared a rare update about his and Britney Spears’ sons in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew Me. The duo were married for three years and welcomed two boys before calling it quits in 2007. Kevin Federline makes major revelation about his and Britney Spears’ sons amid his memoir release

Sean Preston and Jayden James moved to Hawaii after their parents separated nearly two decades ago and have been living with their father and his wife, Victoria Prince, since August 2023, according to Business Insider.

Kevin Federline shares a rare update about his sons

Acknowledging his sons in his memoir, Kevin Federline revealed that while his elder one, Sean, 20, is comfortable in his own skin, Jayden is trying his hand at new things. The entertainer also revealed that the latter is diving deep into music and finding his own path.

In an excerpt from the book, Federline revealed, “Preston seemed way less anxious.” “He seemed more comfortable in his own skin, like he was finally stepping out of the shell he’d lived in for so long. Preston had always been the quieter one, but he started opening up, hanging with friends, riding around, and making young memories,” per E! News.

Speaking of his younger son, Federline claimed that he stands out as his own personality. The memoir talked about how the brothers have been friends since their childhood and faced challenges as a team; they are different in their own way. While Preston is a “feeler and a deep thinker,” Jayden James is bold and opinionated.

Meanwhile, Preston and Jayden grew up surrounded by music. Hence, Federline mentioned in his book that music will always be a part of his sons’ lives in any way possible. Kevin added that while Preston is figuring his way out as an adult, Jayden is already out there in L.A., “chasing his music dreams.”

Preston and Jayden’s complicated relationship with Britney Spears

Apart from commenting on his sons’ passions and interests, Kevin also emphasized Preston and Jayden’s complicated relationship with their mother, Britney Spears. He claimed that the boys were often too scared to live with their mother.

However, the DJ stated that his sons were close to the singer’s siblings, Jamie Lynn Spears and Bryan Spears. Federline wrote, “It made me happy to see that there was a good connection there, and it came at a time when they really needed it.”

Spears has previously responded to her ex-husband’s claims about her and called him out for “profiting off her," in a statement to People. As for the memoir, You Thought You Knew will hit the shelves on October 21.

