Britney Spears shares emotional message about ‘finding a new family’ after Kevin Federline memoir

Britney Spears dropped a cryptic message recently. After Kevin Federline’s explosive comments about her surfaced this week, the pop star shared a post that fans believe is her way of hitting back. According to Reality Tea, the 47-year-old's upcoming memoir includes claims that have left many shocked. The former backup dancer, who shares two sons with the Oops!…I did it again singer, says he fears for her well-being and that “the clock is ticking.” Britney Spears dropped an emotional message about ‘new family’ after Kevin Federline's comments.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also read: From Dead Poets Society to Before Sunset, a look at Ethan Hawke's best roles

What Britney Spears said

Just hours later, Britney posted a message on Instagram that raised eyebrows. Alongside an image of the ocean, she wrote, “The ocean will always remain a mystery to us all, and the secrets that are left to find !!! There is so much we still don’t know or have yet to discover, that’s how vast and beautiful Mother Nature is!!! Useless information to some, but I am actually very interested!!! The unknown and undiscovered all comes with imagination, really. Was it manifested? Or is it real? Even Santa Claus... is he fake or real boys and girls???.”

"Psss... honor thy mother and father, but always protect your heart. Only honor them if they have sacredly honored you !!! If not, you find a new family," she added in her caption. The post was unavailable later. Fans immediately connected the dots, suggesting the post could be aimed at Federline and his recent remarks.

Also read: Kim Kardashian gets candid about ‘toxic’ marriage to Kanye West: ‘I had to save myself’

Kevin Federline’s memoir stirs tension again

Reality Tea reported that excerpts from Federline’s book describe troubling incidents, including a claim that Britney once frightened her sons by watching them sleep while holding a knife. The singer’s camp has dismissed those accounts, with a rep calling the stories nothing more than a way for Kevin to cash in on her name.

Federline, however, is not backing down. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable. I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help.”

He followed it up with another plea: “I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or makes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you.” Though Spears has not directly addressed Kevin’s statements, her “new family” caption has sparked speculation. It is not yet known if the singer will address the matter directly.

FAQs:

What did Britney Spears post on Instagram?

She wrote about “finding a new family” and protecting her heart.

What did Kevin Federline say about Britney Spears?

He said he fears for her well-being and hopes she gets help.

Where did Kevin Federline make his comments?

He made the comments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and also in excerpts from his memoir.

What does Britney’s representative say about Kevin Federline's claims?

Her team believes his comments are an attempt to profit from her name.

Do Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have any children?

Yes, they have two sons together.