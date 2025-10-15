From Dead Poets Society to Before Sunset, a look at Ethan Hawke's best roles

Ethan Hawke is set to return as The Grabber in Black Phone 2, which will be released in theaters on October 17, according to USA Today. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the slasher film will also feature Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw, among others. As cinephiles await Hawke’s return as a masked child killer in Black Phone 2, here is a look at some of his unforgettable performances on the silver screen. Ethan Hawke’s best movie roles: Must-watch films from Dead Poets Society to Before Sunset.(REUTERS)

Todd Anderson in Dead Poets Society (1989)

Ethan Hawke played Todd Anderson, one of the students taught by the late Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society. After working with Robin Williams, Hawke decided he would not pursue acting and returned to university to pursue literature. However, due to the “monumental” success of Dead Poets Society, he received several offers to work in “interesting movies” in “interesting places”, Hawke told The Guardian.

Troy Dyer in Reality Bites (1994)

Ethan Hawke worked alongside Winona Ryder and Ben Stiller in the 1994 rom-com Reality Bites. The film narrates the story of a videographer who is keen on documenting the disenchanted lives of her roommates and friends.

Officer Jake Hoyt in Training Day (2001)

Ethan Hawke played the character Officer Jake Hoyt alongside Denzel Washington’s Detective Alonzo Harris in Training Day. Washington and Hawke’s performances received critical acclaim after the movie’s release.

Jesse in Before Sunset (2004)

Before Sunset (2004), which was a sequel to Before Sunrise (1995), focused on Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline’s (Julie Delpy) reunion after nine years in Paris. Hawke and Delpy’s acting and dialogues received much praise. The duo reunited in After Midnight.

Major Tommy Egan in Good Kill (2014)

Good Kill was written and directed by Andrew Niccol. Ethan Hawke played the role of Major Thomas Egan, an officer with the US Air Force stationed at a base near Las Vegas, Nevada. The movie competed for the Golden Lion at the 71st Venice International Film Festival.

Clay Sandford in Leave the World Behind (2023)

Ethan Hawke played Clay Sandford in this 2023 apocalyptic psychological thriller film written and directed by Sam Esmail. Hawke worked with Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon in the movie.

FAQs:

When does Black Phone 2 come out in the theaters?

Black Phone 2 will be released on October 17 in theaters.

What role did Ethan Hawke play in Dead Poets Society?

Ethan Hawke played Todd Anderson, one of the students taught by the late Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society.

In which movie did Ethan Hawke work with Denzel Washington?

Ethan Hawke worked with Denzel Washington in Training Day.