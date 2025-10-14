UFC star Chuck Liddell marries Heidi Rae at Las Vegas resort. Details out

Former UFC heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, popularly known as ‘the Iceman’, tied the knot with his girlfriend Heidi Rae at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. The wedding ceremony took place on October 12. Former UFC Champion Chuck Liddell marries Heidi Rae at a resort in Las Vegas (Instagram/heidirae_liddell)

Chuck Liddell marries Heidi Rae

“Kind of like a dream. Feels very peaceful, we are finally where we are supposed to be,” Heidi Rae told People Magazine in an interview.

The wedding ceremony was attended by professional baseball players like Brad Penny, Shane Victorino, and retired martial artists like Forest Griffin, Herb Dean.

Before marrying Heidi Rae, Chuck Liddell was married to Heidi Northcott and had two children with her.

Details of the wedding ceremony

The lavish wedding ceremony of Chuck Liddell and Heidi Rae took place at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas and was attended by sportspersons, friends, and family.

Heidi Rae wore an elegant white wedding dress designed by Badgley Mishka. Her headpiece was from Maria Elena. Meanwhile, Chuck was spotted in a custom tux made by Pantheon Limited.

The wedding rings exchanged between the bride and groom were from Giantto and Happy Jewelers. The wedding ceremony was officiated by Dave Osokow and Rob McCoy.

"I have always found her to be so beautiful, and seeing her walk down the aisle was surreal. I’m truly blessed," Chuck told People, adding that he was overwhelmed in all the right ways when he saw Rae walking down the aisle. Liddell also mentioned that the wedding was a long time coming for him, and he was very happy.

Also read: John Cena pays tribute to icons Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and more at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 | Watch

About Chuck Liddell and Heidi Rae

Chuck Liddell and Heidi Rae had met around two decades ago. However, at the time, life decided to take the two in different directions. It was in the year 2021 that Liddell and Rae started getting romantically involved with each other. On February 19, Chuck orchestrated a well-themed proposal on the ice in Anaheim’s Honda Center.

FAQs:

What does Heidi Rae do?

Heidi Rae is a character actress and has worked in movies and shows.

When did Chuck Liddell make his UFC debut?

Chuck Liddell made his debut in the year 1998.

When did Chuck Liddell become UFC Champion?

Chuck Liddell became UFC Champion in the year 2005.