John Cena pays tribute to icons Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and more at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 | Watch

John Cena and AJ Styles faced each other at the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on Saturday. The highly anticipated clash lived up to its billing with both superstars exhibiting their huge range of talents. This was one of the remaining matches on Cena’s retirement tour, and the multi-time champion did not let his fans down. Viral video: John Cena pays tribute to WWE stars in victory against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Cena came up with the iconic Tombstone Piledriver and hit Styles with Attitude Adjustment to score the pin and subsequently, secure his 100th PLE triumph. Spectators in Perth, Australia, witnessed a memorable clash as both Cena and Styles paid homage to some of the WWE greats in a unique way, as reported by Newsweek.

Also read: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning and Pat McAfee rip off shirts on College Game Day: Here's why | Watch

John Cena’s tribute

Before the finisher against Styles, Cena paid homage to Bray Wyatt by using the late professional wrestler’s Sister Abigail. Cena also paid tribute to Chris Jericho during his Crown Jewel fight against Styles.

Cena also pulled off Randy Orton's draping DDT and RKO, the Walls of Jericho, and Skull-Crushing Finale.

Styles, on the other hand, delivered Shawn Michaels’ iconic Sweet Chin Music.

After the fight, Cena helped Styles get back on his feet. The two WWE stars were also seen hugging each other as the fans cheered from the stands for both Cena and Styles.

Also read: Nor’easter set to slam East Coast with heavy rain and power outages; DC braces for impact

The Undertaker’s reaction

One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker, reacted to the bout by sharing a post on X. “Thank you John Cena and thank you AJ Styles. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME,” the post read.

Take a look at all the results from WWE Crown Jewel 2025-

Bronson Reed def. Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight

Stephanie Vaquer def. Tiffany Stratton to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena def. AJ Styles in a singles match

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky def. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a tag team match

Seth Rollins def. Cody Rhodes to win the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

FAQs

Who won the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 fight between John Cena and AJ Styles?

John Cena won against AJ Styles at the WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

How did John Cena beat AJ Styles?

John Cena came up with the iconic Tombstone Piledriver and hit AJ Styles with Attitude Adjustment to score the pin.

Who won the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship?

Seth Rollins won against Cody Rhodes to claim the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.